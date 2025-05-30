Trump says China has 'totally violated' Geneva deal with US on tariffs

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 30) said China had violated an agreement with the US to mutually roll back tariffs and trade restrictions for critical minerals and issued a new veiled threat to get tougher with Beijing.

"China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said that he made a "fast deal" in mid-May with Chinese officials for both countries to back away from triple-digit tariffs for 90 days. He said he did this to save China from a "devastating" situation, factory closings and civil unrest caused by his tariffs of up to 145 per cent on Chinese imports.

Trump's message did not specify how China had violated the agreement made in Geneva, Switzerland and what action he would take against Beijing.

But a US official told Reuters said it appears China was moving slow on promises to issue export licenses for rare earth minerals.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also told CNBC that China was not in compliance with the Geneva deal, adding: "The Chinese are slow-rolling their compliance, which is completely unacceptable and it has to be addressed."

Greer said the flow of critical minerals from China, which had been cut off by Chinese trade countermeasures, has not resumed as called for by the Geneva agreement.

A spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spokespersons for the White House, the US Treasury and the US Trade Representative's Office also did not respond to requests for comment.