What we know about the Trump press gala shooting

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and other attendees were evacuated Saturday night (Apr 25) after gunshots were fired at a glitzy media gala in Washington.

As details continue to emerge and investigations are underway, here is what we know about the shooting:

What happened in the ballroom?

Shots were heard after the welcoming speech at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association being held at the Washington Hilton Hotel, according to AFP reporters and other witnesses.

Tactical security teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump was seated alongside his wife Melania, Vice President JD Vance and other officials, who were swiftly evacuated.

Hundreds of guests in black tie in the ballroom took cover under tables and later made their way into the hotel lobby and then outdoors as the event was postponed.

Authorities said no dignitaries or gala guests were hurt.