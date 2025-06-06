From bromance to brickbats: Timeline of the Trump-Musk breakup

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jun 6) threatened to cut off government contracts with Elon Musk's companies, as the once-close relationship between the world's most powerful man and its richest unravelled publicly on their rival social media platforms.

Trump said in a televised Oval Office diatribe that he was "very disappointed" after his former aide and top donor criticised his "big, beautiful" spending Bill before Congress.

The pair then hurled insults at each other on social media – with Musk even posting, without proof, that Trump was referenced in government documents on disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The row could have major political and economic fallout, as shares in Musk's Tesla car company plunged and the South African-born tech tycoon vowed that he would end a critical US spaceship program.

Speculation had long swirled that a relationship between the world's richest person and its most powerful could not last long – but the speed of the meltdown took Washington by surprise.

MAY 22

House Republicans on May 22, took a major step forward on President Donald Trump's agenda, approving a legislative package that combines tax breaks, spending cuts, border security funding and other priorities.

House committees laboured for months on the Bill, which underwent late changes to win over holdouts in the Republican conference. It exceeds 1,000 pages and is titled the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a nod to Trump himself.

Republicans made one last round of revisions before the Bill reached the House floor, boosting the state and local tax deduction to win over centrists and speeding up the work requirements in Medicaid to win over those who did not believe the Bill did enough to curb spending.

The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act - which has now moved to the Senate - would usher into law Trump's vision for a new "Golden Age", led by efforts to shrink social safety net programmes to pay for a 10-year extension of his 2017 tax cuts.

MAY 28

Musk, in an interview with CBS News, criticised the Bill - but in relatively tame language.

"I was disappointed to see the massive spending Bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," Musk said

"I think a Bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion," Musk added.

In a separate interview with the Washington Post, Musk said: "The federal bureaucracy situation is much worse than I realised."

"I thought there were problems, but it sure is an uphill battle trying to improve things in DC, to say the least."

JUN 3

Less than a week later, the gloves came off and the tone became significantly more confrontational.

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending Bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk wrote on his X platform.

"It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to US$2.5 trillion and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

Musk also posted on X: "In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people," referring to the Senate elections which are scheduled to be held on Nov 3, 2026.

JUN 4

On Wednesday, Musk made several posts on X about the Bill, writing that "a new spending Bill should be drafted that doesn't massively grow the deficit and increase the debt ceiling by 5 trillion dollars".

In another post later in the day, he wrote: "Call your Senator, Call your Congressmen, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL."

He also called the spending Bill the "Debt Slavery Bill", as, according to him, the Bill contains the largest increase in the debt ceiling in US history.

JUN 5, 12PM EASTERN TIME (JUN 6, 12AM, SINGAPORE TIME)

Trump, after he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, addressed Musk's criticisms and added that he anticipated Musk criticising him personally.

“Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate, and you know, which was a lot of money for electric vehicles,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

“They’re having a hard time - the electric vehicles - and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidies. And, you know, Elon knew this from the beginning.”

"Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore," he added.

"He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn't said bad about me personally, but I'm sure that'll be next. But I'm, I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot."

He went on to say Musk knew the inner workings of the Bill.

JUN 5, 12.10PM

On Wednesday, Musk posted on X: "Slim Beautiful Bill for the win".

Musk then replied to this post on X at 12.13PM, writing: "Keep the good, remove the bad."

Musk appeared to respond in real time to Trump’s claims from the Oval Office about the EV mandate.

"Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the Bill, even though no oil& gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the mountain of disgusting pork in the Bill," he said.

"In the entire history of civilisation, there has never been legislation that is both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this!

"Either you get a big and ugly Bill or a slim and beautiful Bill. Slim and beautiful is the way."