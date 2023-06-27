‘An act beyond anything I would have anticipated’: Wagner revolt unexpected, Putin’s strongman image punctured, say experts

The mercenary group seized key military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, the headquarters of Russia’s southern military district, before heading north to threaten the capital Moscow.

However, Mr Prigozhin backed down hours later after negotiations with the leader of Belarus. He is reportedly going into exile in Belarus, where he and his fighters will avoid heavy repercussions which President Putin had initially announced.

Experts noted that Belarus is run by a Putin ally, President Alexander Lukashenko, and is not actually a safe place for Mr Prigozhin to go.

SURPRISING DEVELOPMENT

While there are always surprises in dictatorships due to their inherent unpredictability, “this was indeed abrupt”, said Dr Aurel Braun, professor of International Relations and Political Science at the University of Toronto, on Monday.

“These are not transparent regimes, and they operate, especially in the case of Russia which sure is so corrupt, on a different kind of level than even normal dictatorships,” he told CNA’s Asia First.

He said Mr Prigozhin had miscalculated the support he thought he would receive from elements in the Russian military.