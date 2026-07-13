EU to gradually limit children's access to social media

BRUSSELS: Children should have "phased and gradual access" to social media, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday (Jul 13), as experts recommended under 13s only use online platforms under supervision.

The European Union has been mulling a social media ban since a push by EU states, including Greece and France, for limiting access, with pressure intensifying for a bloc-wide ban like Australia.

To help the EU take decisions based on evidence, von der Leyen tasked an expert panel of doctors, academics, youth representatives and parents to advise the bloc. They delivered their recommendations on Monday.

"What we already have is a consensus that there needs to be a start date for the age children can join social media," von der Leyen said, calling for "age-appropriate restrictions".

"This is not about whether children can access social media. It is about whether and when social media can access our children," she said.

A legal proposal will come in the second half of the year, von der Leyen added.

"We need to consider a phased and gradual access for different age ranges," she said.

The experts' report offered a glimpse of how that could look as they recommended:

- No screens at all for babies and toddlers;

- Supervised use of "age-appropriate social media" and devices children aged between three and 12;

- For those aged 13 to 18, "evolving autonomous use" of social media and other digital platforms that have "key safety features".