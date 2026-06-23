More records set to fall as deadly Europe heatwave drags on

PARIS: Europe on Tuesday (Jun 23) braced for more extreme weather as a deadly heatwave threatened fresh temperature records in Britain, with trains disrupted and hospitals across the continent preparing for an influx of heat-afflicted patients.

The latest heatwave has raised fears of the effects of climate change-supercharged extreme weather on vulnerable people, while forcing the cancellation of outdoor events, causing transport chaos and shuttering schools.

It comes just a month after a previous stretch of unseasonably high temperatures scorched western Europe, with scientists warning that the increasingly frequent, lengthy and intense periods of extreme heat are a clear marker of human-driven global warming.

FRANCE CRISIS MEETING

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was scheduled to hold a crisis meeting on Tuesday, an aide said, after forecaster Meteo France reported that the country's average temperature had broken a record for the month of June.

Average daytime and nighttime temperatures reached 29.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, beating the previous high reached on Jun 30, 2025, according to provisional data, while the central village of Chateaumeillant recorded a sweltering 43.3 degrees Celsius.

French authorities blamed the extreme weather for the deaths of two children, aged two and four, found on Monday in their family car in a residential parking lot in the southern town of Carpentras.

The day before, three elderly people died in their residence in Gironde in the southwest as a result of the high temperatures.

At the Pean nursing home for the retired in Paris, the staff have jumped into action to protect vulnerable residents, carrying around pitchers of water.

"It's not enough to put down a glass of water and tell them to drink. You have to be sure they actually do," said head nurse Badra Hamadi.

UK RECORD UNDER THREAT

Weeks after the UK broke its May temperature record, the British weather forecaster issued a top-level weather warning for only the second time in its history, covering parts of England for Wednesday and Thursday.

"It is now likely the current highest temperature on record for June will be broken, this being 35.6 degrees Celsius recorded in Southampton in June 1976 and Camden Square in June 1957," the Met Office said.

That milestone is set to be topped as early as Tuesday in southern England, where the weather forecaster expects highs of 37 degrees Celsius, before the temperatures potentially rise to as high as 40 degrees Celsius in some places on Wednesday and Thursday.

The warning runs from 9am (4pm Singapore time) on Wednesday to 9pm on Thursday and covers a large area of central and southern England, including London and Birmingham, the UK's two largest cities.

Schools in southwest England said they were planning to finish the day early and a train company said it was cancelling or changing some of its services out of London because of the "severe weather".