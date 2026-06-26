Europe on high alert as killer heat set to move east and south

PARIS: Health authorities across Europe were on high alert on Friday (Jun 26) as a killer heatwave progressed across the continent, prompting alcohol bans and the cancellation of mass gatherings in France, melting road surfaces in Germany and twisting rail tracks in Sweden.

Scientists said the heatwave, which began on June 20, was the worst recorded in Europe, where the climate is changing faster than the global average.

Temperatures were peaking in France and Britain, where records for June have been broken. But in Italy, the heat was expected to intensify into the weekend, bringing the summer’s first readings of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Paris hit a June record of 40.9 C on Wednesday. Even though temperatures were expected to ease, authorities braced for more casualties.

"There will be consequences in terms of the number of additional deaths," French Health Minister Stephanie Rist told reporters.

Across the continent, cultural landmarks have been forced to close, and farming has suffered. In Britain, doctors said the hot weather was affecting critical equipment such as MRI scanners in hospitals.

Paris police asked organisers of major events, including the Solidays music festival, to cancel. Organisers of the Pride festival said they would reschedule. In Belgium, a planned re-enactment this weekend of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo - which resulted in the defeat and exile of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte - was cancelled as a result of the heatwave.

ENGLAND AND NETHERLANDS AT CODE RED

Extreme heat caused the surface of the A2 motorway in Germany to buckle and rupture over several lanes on Thursday evening. In Austria, the national rail company warned that train tracks could buckle in the coming days.

Even Sweden was not immune from the ball of heat rolling across the continent; a cargo train derailed late on Thursday as high temperatures caused track buckling, stopping traffic between Stockholm and the country's second-biggest city Gothenburg.

Britain's Met Office extended a red heat alert, covering a large area of southern and eastern England, into a third day for the first time, while a temperature of 36.9 C meant the British record for the hottest June day had been broken on three successive days. Hundreds of schools remained closed and London's emergency services said calls for help were up 50 per cent. A teenage boy died after entering a lake in central England, police said.