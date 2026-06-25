French aversion to air-conditioning melts as homes sizzle

PARIS: As Europe's heatwave leaves millions sweltering in poorly insulated apartments, schools and retirement homes, more French people are breaking with tradition to turn to air-conditioning.

Many in France believe cooling systems are bad for the environment.

But with scientists saying climate change is fuelling increasingly frequent hot spells in France, cooling units are starting to fly off shelves and have even become a hot topic in the run-up to next year's presidential election.

Matthieu Ruquet, 35, says he was against AC, but his American wife convinced him to buy a portable unit to keep their two-year-old daughter and dog cool after their flat in the Paris suburbs reached 36°C indoors.

When his partner went to the store, there were none left.

"I didn't grow up with AC," said the Frenchman from the Mediterranean city of Nice, who said his family coped using fans.

But his mother had in recent years bought a unit, and now so was he.

"I think it's changing," he said. But "the main problem for me is that buying AC is going to make the planet hotter".

France on Wednesday (Jun 24) experienced its hottest day since measurements began in 1947, the national weather service said.