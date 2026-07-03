Europeans fill most gaps left by US in NATO defence plans, top commander says

BERLIN: European NATO allies have largely filled the gaps left by the United States in the alliance's defence plans, NATO's top commander said on Thursday (Jul 2), adding the bloc was looking at workarounds to address the remaining shortfalls in a few areas.

"In a matter of weeks, European allies have largely filled the gaps left by US reductions to the NATO Force Model," NATO's top commander, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, said in information provided to Reuters when asked for comment on the topic.

"And in those few areas where they haven't, where they do not currently have a like capability to replace, we are looking at alternate capabilities with matching effect."

The US told its allies in May that it had decided to shrink the pool of military capabilities committed to the transatlantic alliance in a crisis, raising urgent questions as leaders prepare for a NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8.

The move is meant to gradually end an "unhealthy co-dependence" on US forces as Washington faces the potential of simultaneous conflicts in multiple theatres, according to Grynkewich.

In mid-June, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said other allies were increasing their contributions and would fill "a lot" of the gaps but did not give any details.

Citing a NATO source, Reuters reported on Wednesday that NATO would announce at next week's Ankara summit that its European members have filled almost all the gaps left by the United States in the alliance's defence plans.

The main gap NATO is still struggling to plug is in strategic bombers, where the US has said it will make only one aircraft available instead of two, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.