Powell to bow out as Fed chief but stay as a governor on legal pressure

WASHINGTON: US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said Wednesday (Apr 29) that he plans to stay at the central bank as a governor after his chair term ends, as the independent institution battles legal challenges under the Trump administration.



"After my term as chair ends on May 15, I will continue to serve as a governor for a period of time to be determined," Powell told his last press conference at the helm of the Fed.



He added that he plans to "keep a low profile as a governor" and will leave when he deems it "appropriate to do so" - an unusual though not unprecedented move.



He can remain as a governor until 2028.



Powell stressed that his decision had nothing to do with verbal criticism by elected officials, but instead was linked to his worry over legal attacks on the institution.



Since returning to power last year, US President Donald Trump has frequently slammed Powell for not cutting interest rates more quickly, a policy that would boost economic activity but could fuel inflation.



The US leader separately attempted to oust Fed governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations, in a case that now stands before the Supreme Court.



Trump's Justice Department meanwhile opened a criminal probe into Powell and the Fed over renovation cost overruns, a move the central banker called a tactic to erode the Fed's independence.