Kevin Warsh one step closer to becoming Fed chair after Senate committee approval

WASHINGTON: The Senate Banking Committee voted on party lines on Wednesday (Apr 29) to approve Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to replace Jerome Powell, a long-time target of President Donald Trump’s insults for not cutting borrowing costs as far as the president wanted.

The vote was 13 to 11, with all Republican senators voting in favour and Democrats opposed.

Warsh, who is Trump's pick for the role, is a former top Fed official but has also been a sharp critic of the institution and Powell’s leadership.

He has called the inflation spike to 9.1 per cent in 2022 the central bank’s biggest policy mistake in four decades.

A vote on his nomination probably will not take place until next month, but he could be confirmed by the time Powell’s term as chair ends May 15.

The Senate Banking vote is the first of two key events surrounding the future of the Fed’s leadership.