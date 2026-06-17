Macron winds up G7 with AI, Trump dinner

EVIAN, France: G7 leaders will discuss on Wednesday (Jun 17) the security risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and social media on the last day of a summit dominated by Donald Trump, before host French President Emmanuel Macron dines with his American counterpart at the Palace of Versailles.

The three-day summit of the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States has focused intensely on Trump's deal to end the war with Iran and efforts to pressure Russia into brokering peace with Ukraine.

But on Wednesday, the digital sphere will take centre stage, with some European G7 members wanting more security in moves that have irked the US.

Sam Altman, the head of AI giant OpenAI, Anthropic chief Dario Amodei and Arthur Mensch of their European rival Mistral AI will attend lunch with the leaders.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that children under 16 will be banned from using social media in the UK, with France also eyeing a similar ban.

The discussion at the G7 will focus on how to "improve cyber security and protect our children and our democracies", Macron said in an Instagram video ahead of the summit.

Final discussions on the key global issues will take place, with all seven powers hoping to agree final statements on both the Middle East and Ukraine before the leaders give separate press conferences from around 1300 GMT.