France leads Europe in proposed crackdown on youth social media use

PARIS: France is moving a step closer to restricting children’s access to social media, after lawmakers in January approved a bill to ban platforms for users under the age of 15.

The proposed legislation, championed by President Emmanuel Macron, will now head to the Senate, France’s upper house, where it is widely expected to pass with broad cross-party support.

If enacted, France will become one of the first countries in Europe to implement such sweeping restrictions, following Australia’s recent move to limit social media use for those under 16.

The measure could come into force as early as the next academic year in September, bringing significant changes to how young people interact online.

MIXED REACTION AMONG STUDENTS

Among students in Paris, opinions on the proposed ban are divided.

Some told CNA they support the move, arguing that younger users are not equipped to handle the pressures and risks of social media.

“I think it’s a very good thing,” said one student, adding that platforms expose children to inappropriate content and behaviours.

Another agreed, noting that younger teens are highly impressionable and vulnerable to harmful influences online, including exposure to dangerous individuals and misleading information.

“If you’re under 15, it’s true you’re too young,” he told CNA. “(Social media) puts ideas in young people’s heads and they are very influenceable as they can’t yet make their own decisions and be an independent thinker.”