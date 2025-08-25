France summons US ambassador Kushner over 'unacceptable' letter about rising antisemitism

WASHINGTON: France has summoned the American ambassador to Paris after the diplomat, Charles Kushner, wrote a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism.

France's foreign ministry issued a statement on Sunday (Aug 24) announcing it had summoned Kushner to appear Monday at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and that his allegations “are unacceptable”.

The White House and US State Department did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The summoning of the ambassador is a formal and public notice of displeasure.

Kushner, a real estate developer, is the father of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The French foreign ministry, in its statement, said “France firmly rejects these allegations” from Kushner and that French authorities have “fully mobilized” to combat a rise in antisemitic acts since the Oct 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, deeming the acts “intolerable”.

The contents of the letter were not released.

Kushner’s allegations violate international law and the obligation not to interfere with the internal affairs of another country, the French ministry said, and: “They also fall short of the quality of the transatlantic partnership between France and the United States and of the trust that must prevail between allies".