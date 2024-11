‘They can't transform the world’: Analysts find G20’s lack of action on climate and hunger disappointing

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva opened the two-day summit in Rio De Janeiro on Monday with the launch of the anti-hunger alliance - which is backed by more than 80 countries - following a year-long process.

The collaborative initiative - also made up of international groupings, global financial institutions, and philanthropic and non-governmental organisations - aims to eradicate hunger and poverty and reduce inequalities by 2030.

While countries like the United States pledged funds for the new effort, this was not documented in the declaration, Prof Kirton pointed out.



“Without putting it down on paper, it can disappear into thin air. So that, I think, was the biggest disappointment,” he told CNA938’s Asia First.

“They can't transform the world, as they promised to do, without raising any new money for climate finance, for debt relief, for the poorest, to end hunger in the world by 2030 which they promised to do.”

He added that with US President Joe Biden having just two months left in office, it remains to be seen whether his commitment will be upheld by the incoming Donald Trump administration.