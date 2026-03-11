G7 energy ministers 'ready' to take 'necessary measures' on oil reserves

PARIS: Energy ministers of the G7 said on Wednesday (Mar 11) they "stand ready" to take "all necessary measures" in coordination with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to tackle the rise in crude oil prices due to the Middle East war.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter, that the IEA had proposed its largest-ever release of oil reserves to counter soaring crude prices driven by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

After a virtual meeting on Tuesday with the IEA's executive director, they said in a statement: "G7 members will carefully consider the recommendations issued during these discussions."

"In principle, we support the implementation of proactive measures to address the situation, including the use of strategic reserves," they said, adding they were coordinating within the G7, with IEA member countries and beyond.

"We agreed to stand ready to take all necessary measures in coordination with IEA Members," the statement said.

G7 finance ministers met on Monday and G7 energy ministers on Tuesday to discuss the potential release of emergency stocks.

"We want to be ready to react at any moment," French Finance Minister Roland Lescure, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven advanced economies, said on Tuesday.



The group also includes Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States

Asian equities extended gains on Wednesday while oil stabilised after the WSJ report.