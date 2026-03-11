Asian stocks extend gains, oil stabilises after crude release report

HONG KONG: Asian equities extended gains on Wednesday (Mar 11) while oil stabilised after a report said the International Energy Agency was considering the release of a record amount of its reserves to counter soaring prices.

The crude market has been hit by wild volatility since the United States and Israel began striking Iran at the end of last month, with Tehran retaliating by attacking targets across the oil-rich Gulf and effectively shutting down the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Fears that the conflict could drag on for some time - choking off energy supplies - sent both main crude contracts soaring on Monday to within a whisker of US$120 a barrel, the highest since 2022. Gas prices also rocketed.

However, prices tanked on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said war on Iran was "going to be ended soon" and it emerged that the Group of Seven developed nations would discuss tapping stockpiles.

Hopes were given an extra boost by a Wall Street Journal report saying the IEA proposed a release of reserves that would exceed the 182 million barrels member countries put on the market following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The plan was circulated at an emergency meeting of energy officials from the IEA's 32 member countries on Tuesday, with a decision expected Wednesday, according to the Journal.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate dropped about five per cent on Wednesday but pared the losses as investors remain concerned about the crisis, which shows no sign of ending despite Trump's remarks.

Equity markets rose, with Tokyo and Seoul, which have seen the widest swings since the crisis unfolded, both enjoying big gains. Hong Kong, Sydney, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta also rose.

Shanghai and Singapore edged down.