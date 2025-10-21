US VP Vance visits Israel with Gaza ceasefire uncertain

JERUSALEM: United States Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel on Tuesday (Oct 21), as Washington tries to stabilise the first, shaky, phase of the Gaza ceasefire and push Israel and Hamas towards the harder concessions asked of each side in coming talks.

The two sides have accused each other of repeated breaches of the ceasefire since it was formally agreed eight days ago, with flashes of violence and recriminations over the pace of returning hostage bodies, bringing in aid and opening borders.

However, US President Donald Trump's 20-point ceasefire plan will require much more difficult steps to which the sides have yet to fully commit, including the disarmament of Hamas and steps towards a Palestinian state.

FOCUS ON MOVING TO SECOND PHASE OF CEASEFIRE

A senior Israeli official said the purpose of Vance's visit was to advance the Gaza talks to the second phase of the ceasefire.

Hamas' Cairo talks, led by the group's exiled leader Khalil al-Hayya, are also looking at prospects for the next phase of the truce and post-war arrangements in Gaza as well as stabilising the existing ceasefire.

A delegation from Egypt, an important mediator in the conflict, arrived in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli and Egyptian sources said. It was not immediately clear if its arrival was related to Vance's visit.

Underscoring the fragility of the truce, Qatar, another of the mediators, on Tuesday accused Israel of "continuous violations". It and Turkey, which has used its role to bolster its regional position, have been key interlocutors with Hamas.

Trump's plan called for the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian committee overseen by an international board with Hamas taking no role in governance.

A Palestinian official close to the talks said Hamas encouraged the formation of such a committee to run Gaza without any of its representatives, but with the consent of the group as well as the Palestinian Authority and other factions.

Last week, senior Hamas official Mohammed Nazzal told Reuters the group expected to maintain a security role on the ground in Gaza during an undefined interim period.

Israel has said Hamas can have no role at all in Gaza, while it and Trump have said the group must disarm. Nazzal would not commit to the group disarming.

Hamas last week battled rival gangs on the streets in Gaza and publicly executed men it accused of having collaborated with Israel. Trump condoned the killings but the US military's Middle East command urged Hamas to stop violence "without delay".

Vance was expected on Tuesday to visit the headquarters of joint forces led by the U.S. military and meant to help with Gaza stabilisation efforts.