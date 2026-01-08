Rubio says he plans to meet Danish officials next week to talk about US interest in Greenland

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he plans to meet with Danish officials next week after the Trump administration doubled down on its intention to take over Greenland, the strategic Arctic island that is a self-governing territory of Denmark.

President Donald Trump has argued that the United States needs to control the world’s largest island to ensure its own security in the face of rising threats from China and Russia in the Arctic, and the White House has refused to rule out using military force to acquire the territory.

Rubio told a select group of lawmakers that it was the administration’s intention to eventually purchase Greenland, as opposed to using military force.

The remarks, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, were made in a classified briefing Monday evening on Capitol Hill, according to a person with knowledge of his comments who was granted anonymity because it was a private discussion.

On Wednesday (Jan 7), Rubio told reporters that Trump has been talking about acquiring Greenland since his first term. “That’s always been the president’s intent from the very beginning,” Rubio said. “He’s not the first US president that has examined or looked at how we could acquire Greenland.”

He was on Capitol Hill for a briefing with the entire US Senate and House, where questions from lawmakers centred not only on the administration’s operation to capture former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro - but also on Trump’s recent comments about Greenland.