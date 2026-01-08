Greenland should hold talks with the US without Denmark, opposition leader says

COPENHAGEN: Greenland ‌should hold direct talks with the United States government without Denmark, a Greenlandic opposition leader told Reuters, as the Arctic island weighs how to respond to President Donald Trump's renewed push to bring it under US control.

Trump has recently stepped up threats to take over Greenland, reviving an idea he first floated in 2019 during his first term in office.

Greenland is strategically located between Europe and North America, making it a critical site for the US ballistic missile defence system. Its rich mineral resources also fit Washington's goal of reducing dependence on China.

The ‌island is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. It has its own ‌parliament and government, but Copenhagen retains authority over foreign affairs and defence.

"We encourage our current (Greenlandic) government actually to have a dialogue with the US government without Denmark," said Pele Broberg, the leader of Naleraq, the largest opposition party and the most prominent political voice for Greenland's independence.

"Because Denmark is antagonising both Greenland and the US with their mediation."

Naleraq, which strongly advocates a rapid move to full independence, doubled its seats to eight in last year's election, winning 25 per cent of the vote in the nation ‍of just 57,000.

Although excluded from the governing coalition, the party has said it wants a defence agreement with Washington and could pursue a "free association" arrangement - under which Greenland would receive US support and protection in exchange for military rights, without becoming a US territory.

All Greenlandic parties want independence but differ on how, and when, to achieve it.