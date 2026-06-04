Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel, testing US-mediated deal

The Israeli military issued new warnings to residents of six villages and towns in southern Lebanon, telling them to leave their homes because it intended to act against Hezbollah.



More than 3,500 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israeli attacks since Mar 2, including a total of 711 women, children and medics, Lebanon's health ministry says. Its data does not specify how many combatants are among the dead.



Israel says 26 of its soldiers and four civilians have been killed in Hezbollah attacks since March.



Lebanese and Israeli government representatives met in Washington on Wednesday for a second consecutive day of talks, their fourth face-to-face encounter facilitated by the US since the war began.



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday he hoped the meeting would "produce a joint statement and an action plan on a track for security in that country, independent from Hezbollah, independent from nefarious influence".



The Lebanese government is attending despite Hezbollah objections.