Hundreds of thousands at funeral for pope 'with an open heart'

VATICAN CITY: Hundreds of thousands of mourners and world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, packed St Peter's Square on Saturday (Apr 26) for the funeral of Pope Francis, "pope among the people" and the Catholic Church's first Latin American leader.

Some waited overnight to get a seat for the ceremony, with the Vatican reporting some 200,000 people in the square and surrounding streets during the ceremony.

The crowds, packed with young people, applauded as the pope's coffin was carried out of St Peter's Basilica by white gloved pallbearers, accompanied by more than 200 red-robed cardinals.

Pope Francis was "a pope among the people, with an open heart", who strove for a more compassionate, open-minded Catholic Church, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re said in his funeral homily.

There was applause as he hailed the pope's "conviction that the Church is a home for all, a home with its doors always open".

Many of the more than 50 heads of state attending the funeral had entered the Basilica beforehand to pay their respects at the coffin of the Argentine pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88.

Guests included Argentina's President Javier Milei and Britain's Prince William as well as Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy - who met Trump on the sidelines, according to a Ukrainian spokesperson.

Pope Francis sought to steer the centuries-old Church into a more inclusive direction during his 12-year papacy, and his death prompted a global outpouring of emotion.