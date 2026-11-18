MANILA: US President Donald Trump was only in Manila for 21 hours on his whirlwind Asia trip, but that was long enough for an awkward encounter with a world leader and some local fast food.

Here are three offbeat moments from the visit:

THE MODI SHUFFLE

A planned photo shoot with Trump and fellow leaders from Quad security alliance nations turned awkward for at least one of its participants on Wednesday (Nov 18) when the US president turned it into an impromptu press conference.

A seemingly annoyed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen looking side to side, then lifting his right arm in what appeared to be a signal that it was time to depart.

"Shall we move?" Modi asks.

But the US leader continued responding to a question on the safety of travel for the Thanksgiving holiday after a series of tech outages.

Modi eventually appeared resigned to his fate as he waited for Trump.

The US leader later jokingly attempted to engage Modi by declaring him a "very tough man". It did not elicit a smile.