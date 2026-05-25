Quad ministers to meet in New Delhi amid doubts over bloc’s relevance and shifting US-China ties

QUESTIONS OVER RELEVANCE

The meeting will also coincide with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s first official trip to India.

Ahead of his visit, he described the Quad as an important strategic partnership and said it would hold another meeting later this year.

“This is an effort by Washington and New Delhi to convey, at least symbolically, to the world that the Quad remains one of the most important anchors institutionally for maintaining and delivering public goods, and economic and political security to the Indo-Pacific,” said Shruti Pandalai, inaugural India Chair at the Lowy Institute.

New Delhi said the ministers would discuss ways to deepen cooperation. Discussions are also expected to cover recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and broader international issues of shared concern.

Observers noted that the meeting comes at a time when the Trump administration has been heavily focused on other foreign policy priorities, including the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Trump, in his second term, has also worked to reset ties with China, with officials increasingly describing Beijing as an economic competitor rather than a direct strategic adversary.

That shift has raised speculation among analysts about whether the Quad still carries the same strategic significance it did when Trump revived the grouping in 2017.

The bloc was re-established largely in response to concerns over China’s expanding military presence and growing economic influence across the Indo-Pacific region. However, member countries have consistently maintained that the grouping is not a formal military alliance.