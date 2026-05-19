India's Adani to pay US$275 million settlement to US over alleged Iran sanctions violations

WASHINGTON: One of Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's companies will pay the United States US$275 million to settle a probe into whether it violated Washington's sanctions against Iran, the US Treasury said in a statement on Monday (May 18).



The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the agreement had been reached with Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), part of the magnate's sprawling multinational conglomerate of companies.



"AEL agreed to settle its potential civil liability for 32 apparent violations of OFAC's Iran sanctions," the Treasury said, pointing to AEL's purchases of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipments between November 2023 and June 2025.



Monday's announcement came days after Adani agreed to pay a separate US$18 million settlement in a US civil court case linked to corruption, without admitting guilt, according to one of his other companies.



In that case, Adani was accused of having participated in an estimated US$250 million scheme to bribe Indian officials for lucrative solar energy supply contracts.



Monday's US settlement announcement said AEL had cooperated with OFAC's probe and agreed to additional nonmonetary remedial measures to strengthen compliance with US sanctions.



The probe focused on LPG imports arranged through a Dubai-based supplier that claimed to be exporting Omani and Iraqi gas, OFAC said.



"Red flags should have put AEL on notice that the LPG actually originated from Iran," the statement said.