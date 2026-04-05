Iran attacks energy infrastructure across Gulf states

DUBAI: Critical infrastructure across the Gulf came under attack from Iran on Sunday (Apr 5), with damage reported at civilian facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Gulf countries have faced repeated drone and missile salvos from Iran in response to US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic that began at the end of February.

Iran has targeted energy and other industrial infrastructure in the oil-rich Gulf nations, accusing its neighbours of allowing US forces to carry out attacks from their territory.

The Gulf states have vehemently denied the accusations.

Attacks by Iranian drones on Sunday resulted in "severe" damage to Kuwaiti oil and petrochemical facilities, the state petroleum company said.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said a number of facilities of its subsidiary Petrochemical Industries Company were targeted in the attack which "resulted in the outbreak of fires at several of these facilities and caused severe material damage".

Earlier, Kuwait's electricity and water ministry said two power and water desalination plants were damaged by a drone attack from Iran, causing "significant material damage and the shutdown of two electricity generating units".

In Kuwait City, the finance ministry said an Iranian drone attack caused "extensive" damage to a government building, but "no human casualties were recorded".

The war has spread across the Middle East, and Iran's attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure as well as its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane, have convulsed the global economy.