Iran FM warns any attack on Beirut will trigger 'full-scale resumption of war'

He also insisted that for the war in Lebanon to end, Israeli forces must get out of the country.



"The end of the war in Lebanon also means the end of the occupation. That is, the end of the war must be accompanied by the withdrawal of the Zionist regime's forces from the areas they have occupied," he told the pro-Hezbollah Lebanese broadcaster.



His comments came as Israeli and Lebanese diplomats were to hold a second day of direct talks in Washington.



They are part of a fourth round of talks since the fighting in Lebanon erupted when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader.



Hezbollah is sharply opposed to the direct negotiations.



Speaking ahead of the talks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US broadcaster CNBC that he and Trump shared the goal "to disarm Hezbollah and... to demilitarise Lebanon".