Iran warns of retaliation if Trump strikes, US withdraws some personnel from bases

WASHINGTON: The United States is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East, a US official said on Wednesday (Jan 14), after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.

With Iran's leadership trying to quell the worst domestic unrest the Islamic Republic has ever faced, Tehran is seeking to deter US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to intervene on behalf of anti-government protesters.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States was pulling some personnel from key bases in the region as a precaution given heightened regional tensions.

Britain was also withdrawing some personnel from an air base in Qatar ahead of possible US strikes, the i newspaper reported. The British defence ministry had no immediate comment.

"All the signals are that a US attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes. Unpredictability is part of the strategy," a Western military official told Reuters later on Wednesday.

Two European officials said US military intervention could come in the next 24 hours. An Israeli official also said it appeared Trump had decided to intervene, though the scope and timing remained unclear.

Qatar said drawdowns from its Al Udeid air base, the biggest US base in the Middle East, were "being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions".

Three diplomats said some personnel had been told to leave the base, though there were no immediate signs of large numbers of troops being bussed out to a soccer stadium and shopping mall as took place hours before an Iranian missile strike last year.