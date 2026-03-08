Israel presses Iran assault as Tehran nears succession decision

DUBAI: Israeli forces expanded their bombardment of Iran overnight, striking fuel depots near Tehran, while Bahrain said an Iranian attack had damaged one of its desalination plants, signalling a widening assault on vital infrastructure across the region.

As the fighting escalated on day nine of the US-Israeli assault on Iran, Tehran moved closer to naming a new supreme leader after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with every indication suggesting his powerful son could take charge.

Israel's military threatened to kill any replacement for Khamenei, while US President Donald Trump said the war might only end once Iran's military and rulers had been wiped out.

BLACK SMOKE HANGS OVER TEHRAN

Video from Tehran showed thick, choking black smoke hanging over the city early on Sunday (Mar 8) after strikes on oil storage facilities had lit up the night sky with plumes of orange flame.

An Israeli source said the fuel was used to manufacture and develop weapons and to operate military bases. Iran's oil distribution company said four of its employees were killed in the blitz, adding that rationing would be introduced temporarily in some areas "to ensure fair and sustainable supplies".