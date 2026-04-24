Iran peace talks could resume in Pakistan; Iran's foreign minister due: Sources

ISLAMABAD: Peace talks between Iran and the United States could resume in Pakistan, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was expected to arrive on Friday (Apr 24) night, three Pakistani sources told Reuters.

Two of the sources, from the Pakistani government, said a US logistics and security team was already in place for potential talks.

Two Pakistani officials also told The Associated Press that Araghchi could arrive as soon as Friday.

He will be accompanied by a small government delegation, they said.

There was no immediate response from Washington or Tehran to the report.

The last round of peace talks had been expected on Tuesday but never took place, with Iran saying it was not yet ready to commit to attending and a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance never leaving Washington.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally extended a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday at the 11th hour to allow more time to reconvene the negotiators.