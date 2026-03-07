US 'not concerned' by reports Russia aiding Iran's targeting

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday (Mar 6) that the United States is "not concerned" about reports that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran on US troop positions and movements.

While declining to confirm the reports, Hegseth, in an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes," said: "We're tracking everything."

"Our commanders are aware of everything," he said. "We have the best intelligence in the world. We're aware of who's talking to who."

"We're not concerned about that," the defence secretary said. "We mitigate it as we need to."

Earlier Friday, the White House also downplayed a report that Russia is providing Iran with targeting information about US forces in the Middle East.

"It clearly is not making a difference with respect to the military operations in Iran because we are completely decimating them," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"We are achieving the military objectives of this operation and that is going to continue," Leavitt said.