US seizes tanker in international waters as Iran truce deadline nears

WASHINGTON: The US military said on Tuesday (Apr 21) it had seized a tanker linked to Iran in international waters, its latest apparent action to enforce a blockade, with time running out on a ceasefire and the prospect of last-ditch further peace talks still up in the air.

Washington has expressed confidence that talks with Iran will go ahead in Pakistan, and a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering joining. But with the final hours of a two-week truce ticking by, there was little time left for the talks.

The US military said it had boarded the tanker Tifani "without incident". The ship, capable of carrying 2 million barrels of crude, last reported its position on Tuesday morning as near Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean, according to MarineTraffic tracking data. It was close to fully loaded and had signalled Singapore as its destination.

"As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran - anywhere they operate," US Central Command said.

There was no immediate comment from Iran on the boarding, but the move could complicate efforts to arrange peace talks: Iran has said the blockade of its ports amounts to a US violation of the truce, and that it will not negotiate while the blockade is being enforced.

In a short statement on social media, Trump said Iran had carried out numerous violations of the ceasefire, without giving further details.

He later told CNBC in an interview that the US was in a "very strong" negotiating position but would resume its attacks on Iran if a deal is not struck with Tehran soon.

"I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with. But we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go," he said.