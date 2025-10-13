'War is over', says Trump as Israel and Hamas prepare for hostage and prisoner exchanges

GAZA CITY: Hamas was set to release all surviving hostages on Monday (Oct 13) in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as US President Donald Trump headed to the region for a peace summit, having declared the war "over".

Trump's lightning visit to Israel and Egypt aims to celebrate his role in brokering last week's ceasefire and hostage release deal - but comes at a precarious time as Israel and Hamas negotiate what comes next.

Under the US president's proposed roadmap, once the Palestinian militants have handed over the surviving hostages, Israel will begin releasing around 2,000 detainees in exchange.

Israel expects all 20 living hostages to be released to the Red Cross "early Monday morning", according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One at the start of the "very special" visit, Trump brushed off concerns about whether the ceasefire would endure.

"I think it's going to hold. I think people are tired of it. It's been centuries," he said of the fighting.

"The war is over. Okay? You understand that?" the US president added.