Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli envoy to US

JERUSALEM: If Israel did not kill Hamas leaders in an airstrike on Qatar on Tuesday (Sep 9), it would succeed next time, the Israeli ambassador to the United States said after the operation, which raised concerns it would torpedo efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Right now, we may be subject to a little bit of criticism. They'll get over it. And Israel is being changed for the better," Yechiel Leiter told Fox News' Special Report programme late on Tuesday.

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with the attack in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday, escalating its military action in the Middle East in what the US described as a unilateral attack that does not advance American and Israeli interests.

The airstrike took place shortly after Hamas' armed wing claimed responsibility for a shooting on Monday that killed six people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The widely condemned Doha operation was especially sensitive because Qatar has been hosting and mediating in negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

"If we didn't get them this time, we'll get them the next time," Leiter said.

LEADER'S SON KILLED IN STRIKE

Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya. It said its top leaders survived.

A senior Israeli official said on Wednesday that optimism about the results of the strike has turned to doubt.

Qatar, which said one of its security forces was killed in the attack, said Israel was treacherous and engaged in "state terrorism".