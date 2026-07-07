France's Marine Le Pen says she will appeal conviction, run for president in 2027

LE PEN DECIDES TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT

The RN leads opinion polls for next April's election. And Le Pen, who has three times failed to win the presidency for the far-right in 15 years at the helm, is gambling that voters can overlook the guilty verdict. She also insists she has done nothing wrong.

"Tonight, I am a candidate in the presidential election," she said in a prime-time interview on TF1 TV, hours after the ruling. "The French will have the last word."

Le Pen over the past months had said she would not run for the presidency if the court put her under electronic monitoring because it would interfere with campaigning and undermine her credibility.

But she told TF1 that she will appeal Tuesday's ruling to France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, and that, until that court delivers its own ruling, she will not need to wear an electronic tag during the campaign.

Legal experts have been debating the impact of a possible appeal to the Cour de Cassation, and not all agree with Le Pen's views. When asked about that on TF1, Le Pen said legal experts were wrong.

In any case, the Cour de Cassation has previously said that, in case of an appeal, it would try to rule on the Le Pen case before the election. Any decision close to the vote, due in the spring of 2027, could risk disrupting the party's presidential election strategy.