At least 22 killed in heavy Russian attack on Ukrainian cities

ZELENSKYY CALLS FOR AIR DEFENCE SUPPLIES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had fired 73 missiles and more than 600 drones in the overnight attack and urged Washington to send additional Patriot missile interceptors to replenish Kyiv's dwindling supplies.



"This was a large-scale attack and an absolutely clear statement from Russia: if Ukraine is not protected from ballistic and other missile strikes, these attacks will continue," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.



The Kremlin said the war had entered "a new paradigm" after what it called "inhumane acts of terror" by Ukraine's military against civilians, echoing accusations Kyiv has made against Russian forces. Moscow warned last week of systematic strikes and urged foreigners to leave Kyiv.



Zelenskiy sent a letter last week to US President Donald Trump and Congress, asking for air defence systems. As of Monday, officials said he had not received a response.



Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged partners to take "concrete steps" to help Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia, appealing for tougher sanctions and more military support.



"Moscow is losing on the battlefield. No number of missiles can change this. What we can change is Russia's ability to continue terror," he said on X.



The US has been Ukraine's main foreign supplier of weapons but Kyiv has also been purchasing Patriot missiles through a NATO initiative, financed by its European allies.