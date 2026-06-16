‘Makes us stronger, not weaker’: London’s diversity keeps it among world’s influential cities, says mayor

SINGAPORE: London's ability to draw on its diversity has helped it remain one of the world's most influential cities despite years of political and economic upheaval, its mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday (Jun 15).

“The secret weapon is Londoners, and that's going to carry on,” he told CNA on the sidelines of the biennial World Cities Summit held in Singapore.

The three-day event, which ends on Tuesday, brings together government leaders and industry experts to discuss solutions to urban challenges and ways to build more sustainable and liveable cities.

London was named this year’s Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize laureate for its exceptional ability to reinvent itself and drive transformational change across a densely built urban metropolis.

But even one of the world's most successful cities is facing questions about affordability, migration and quality of life.

Khan, who has led London through Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and six different British prime ministers over the past decade, said the city's resilience stems largely from its people.

“The biggest reason is Londoners. They're our biggest strength. But also we're a city that reinvents itself,” he said.

Khan pointed to investments in cleaner air, free school meals and urban regeneration projects as examples of how London has adapted to challenges while becoming “safer, fairer, greener and more prosperous”.