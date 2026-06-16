‘Makes us stronger, not weaker’: London’s diversity keeps it among world’s influential cities, says mayor
London was named this year’s Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize laureate for its exceptional ability to reinvent itself and drive transformational change across a densely built metropolis.
SINGAPORE: London's ability to draw on its diversity has helped it remain one of the world's most influential cities despite years of political and economic upheaval, its mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday (Jun 15).
“The secret weapon is Londoners, and that's going to carry on,” he told CNA on the sidelines of the biennial World Cities Summit held in Singapore.
The three-day event, which ends on Tuesday, brings together government leaders and industry experts to discuss solutions to urban challenges and ways to build more sustainable and liveable cities.
London was named this year’s Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize laureate for its exceptional ability to reinvent itself and drive transformational change across a densely built urban metropolis.
But even one of the world's most successful cities is facing questions about affordability, migration and quality of life.
Khan, who has led London through Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and six different British prime ministers over the past decade, said the city's resilience stems largely from its people.
“The biggest reason is Londoners. They're our biggest strength. But also we're a city that reinvents itself,” he said.
Khan pointed to investments in cleaner air, free school meals and urban regeneration projects as examples of how London has adapted to challenges while becoming “safer, fairer, greener and more prosperous”.
ADDRESSING COST-OF-LIVING PRESSURES
At the World Cities Summit, one issue that emerged from discussions was the challenge of balancing economic growth with affordability.
While global cities continue to compete for investment and talent, many are also facing rising housing costs and broader cost-of-living pressures.
City leaders say growth remains important, but are increasingly focused on ensuring residents continue to benefit from that success and are not priced out of the cities they call home.
Khan argued that mayors are often better positioned than national leaders to respond to cost-of-living pressures because they are closer to residents and can act more quickly.
"I call, in a respectful way, prime ministers and presidents delayers. Mayors are doers," he said.
As more people move to successful cities, leaders must ensure housing and public transport remain accessible, Khan added.
With a population of more than 9 million, London depends on efficient mass transit to keep the city moving, he said.
He cited London's growing fleet of zero-emission buses and fare freezes as examples of policies that improve mobility while helping cities meet climate goals.
But fixing the housing crisis – and boosting the supply of affordable homes – remains a major challenge, he said.
“We've got to provide affordable housing because it can be quite expensive living in great cities,” he added.
"Great cities have young people move into them. We need to make sure they can afford to live in that city."
OPENNESS REMAINS A STRENGTH
One of Khan's objectives during his visit to Singapore was to study the city-state's public housing model as London seeks solutions to its housing shortage.
“What Singapore does incredibly well is how it addresses the housing challenge in terms of municipal housing, in terms of the role of the state,” he said.
“We're learning from what they do here … to try and replicate that in London.”
During the interview with CNA, Khan also pushed back against anti-immigration sentiment that has surfaced in parts of the United Kingdom amid concerns over housing, healthcare and living costs.
He said some politicians play on people's fears instead of tackling the underlying issues driving those worries.
“We've got to address those concerns rather than blaming the other,” said Khan.
“The reason why there isn't enough housing or decent healthcare is not the fault of the immigrant. It's because we're not invested in these areas.”
As geopolitical tensions rise and some countries turn inward, Khan also maintained that openness remains a key advantage for global cities.
He drew parallels between London and Singapore, describing both as outward-looking, entrepreneurial and diverse.
Khan added that London continues to champion multiculturalism and openness despite growing political pressures in many parts of the world.
“Our diversity is a strength, not a weakness,” he noted. “It makes us stronger not weaker, richer not poorer.”