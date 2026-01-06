Mystery trader makes US$410,000 profit after betting on Maduro's ousting

NEW YORK: An unknown trader has raked in a profit worth about US$410,000 after betting that Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro would be ousted from his position.

The trader's account on Polymarket built up positions in contracts tied to Maduro's removal on terms that implied long odds before the weekend raid. Those wagers, which were worth about US$34,000 prior to Maduro's capture, surged in value after news of the US military operation on the Venezuelan leader emerged, Polymarket data shows.

Major stock indexes jumped and oil prices gained earlier on Monday (Jan 5), while energy shares notched big gains after Maduro was captured by the US military during the weekend.

The country's default-hit government bonds surged, buoyed by expectations of a large and complex sovereign debt restructuring.

Bonds issued by the government and state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, known as PDVSA, jumped as much as 10 cents on the dollar, or almost 30 per cent, as bullish investors swooped on the developments.

The mystery trade is likely to attract scrutiny from US lawmakers who have been pushing for stricter insider trading rules, including a bipartisan effort to potentially ban trading of stocks by lawmakers.