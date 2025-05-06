Logo
World

Merz fails to be elected chancellor by German parliament
Merz fails to be elected chancellor by German parliament

Designated German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) reacts on the day of a session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, to elect the new German chancellor, in Berlin, Germany, on May 6, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

06 May 2025 05:19PM
BERLIN: German conservative leader Friedrich Merz failed to garner the parliamentary majority needed to become chancellor on Tuesday (May 6) in a first round of voting in an unexpected setback for his new coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats.

Merz, 69, who led his CDU/CSU conservatives to win a federal election in February and since secured a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), won just 310 votes in the lower house of parliament, Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner said. He needed 316 to secure a majority.

Kloeckner said she was interrupting the parliamentary session so that the parliamentary groups could consult on how to proceed.

The lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, now has 14 days to elect Merz or another candidate chancellor with an outright majority - and could attempt another vote already on Tuesday.

Merz's conservatives won national elections in February with 28.5 per cent of the vote but need at least one partner to form a majority government.

On Monday they signed a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats, who won just 16.4 per cent, their worst result in German post-war history. 

Source: Reuters/ec

