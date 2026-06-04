Netanyahu downplays row with Trump, says both agree on disarming Hezbollah

Trump went on to say he had a "very good relationship" with Netanyahu. "We've done well together ... I like Bibi a lot."



Netanyahu told his CNBC interviewer that he and Trump had always "found a way" to move forward, declining to elaborate on the details of their conversation.



"We have so many agreements, we agree on the main things," he said.



"You have these tactical disagreements. We always find a way to work them out, and we do so as great friends. We can disagree in the morning, and by the afternoon, we have common action," he said.



When asked whether his relationship with Trump had changed, Netanyahu said: "No".



"This has been a great relationship, because he's been the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House," he said.



"He respects me. I respect him. We always find a way to work out our differences."