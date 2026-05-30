Dutch deputy PM agrees with US criticism of Europe's defence spending, says continent relied too long on American security

SINGAPORE: The United States' criticism of Europe's defence spending is justified, the Netherlands' Deputy Prime Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said on Saturday (May 30).

She acknowledged that European countries have, for too long, relied on American security guarantees, but pointed out they are now rebuilding military capabilities after decades of underinvestment.

“We’ve been relying on others for our own safety and security for a long while,” Yesilgoz-Zegerius, who also serves as Dutch defence minister, told CNA on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

“It's necessary, needed and important that we invest in our military, economy and defence industry.”

Her comments came hours after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took swipes at Europe and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during his address at the annual security summit.

He warned allies against "freeloading", saying "the era of the United States subsidising the defence of wealthy nations is over".

“For too long, polite pleas (to) our European allies to spend more on their own defence fell on deaf ears. They are finally playing catch up,” he said.

Yesilgoz-Zegerius described Hegseth’s message as “strong” and “necessary”, adding that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security and become a stronger and more equal ally to the US.

"If we’re not equal partners, that's our own doing because we’re not spending enough on our defence or economy to be as independent as possible, to be an equal partner,” she said.

UKRAINE CHANGED EUROPE’S THINKING

Yesilgoz-Zegerius said that many European countries believed major conflict had become a thing of the past after decades of relative peace on the continent.

"Many countries, including the Netherlands, were just relying on others. We did that for decades because we believed there would be peace," she said.

"Putin showed us how naive that was,” she added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who initiated the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukraine war prompted a reassessment across Europe, driving governments to strengthen their militaries and invest more heavily in defence.

The Dutch government plans to raise defence spending from around 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) currently to 2.8 per cent by 2030 and 3.5 per cent by 2035.

“And if more (defence budget) is necessary, we will deliver more,” Yesilgoz-Zegerius said.

She added that the Netherlands is expanding its military and investing heavily in new technologies, including drones and artificial intelligence.

Last month, the Dutch government pledged 248 million euros (US$290 million) towards a drone co-production programme with Ukraine.

While supporting Kyiv in its fight against Russia, the Dutch military is also learning directly from Ukraine's battlefield experience, Yesilgoz-Zegerius said.

She reiterated the Netherlands’ support for Kyiv and described Ukraine as one of Europe's most battle-tested militaries.

“Ukraine now has, I think, the strongest military in Europe. It's very impressive how they have managed to fight for their freedom and at the same time keep innovating,” she said. “We will keep supporting Ukraine until there is a durable peace.”

With artificial intelligence increasingly shaping modern warfare – including in the drone technologies being developed by the Netherlands and Ukraine – Yesilgoz-Zegerius said human oversight must remain central.

“We are literally in the beginning phase of (AI). It is crucial that there is always a human involved, and that you have a moral framework for the usage of AI,” she said.

She added that governments and militaries must remain flexible and adapt quickly as technology evolves.

EUROPE & US NEED EACH OTHER

Still, Yesilgoz-Zegerius stressed that Europe's military build-up is driven by its own security needs rather than pressure from Washington.

“We are catching up because it's our own responsibility, regardless of the policies of the US. Being dependent on others for your own safety is not healthy,” she said.

She argued that defence spending would also strengthen domestic economies and expand Europe's defence industrial base.

“It's very important that we invest in our defence to make sure that the industry grows in the Netherlands and in Europe,” she said.

“We'll see revenue, we'll see something going back to society. Besides that, we (will be) able to keep ourselves as free and as independent as possible."

Despite concerns about a reduced US military presence in Europe, Yesilgoz-Zegerius said the transatlantic alliance remains indispensable.

“The US will need Europe and other partners within NATO, and the other way around. We’re going to need each other for a long, long time. So, let's make sure that we are equal partners,” she said.

INDO-PACIFIC TIES

As NATO deepens engagement with partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Yesilgoz-Zegerius dismissed concerns that the alliance is seeking to create an "Asian NATO".

“Where new coalitions are possible, where we can help each other even more, that's always a good thing,” she said.

Asked whether the Netherlands wants a larger maritime role in the Indo-Pacific, she said European and regional security are increasingly interconnected.

She pointed to trade flows, noting that more than half the goods entering Rotterdam – Europe's largest port – come from from the Indo-Pacific.

“I wouldn't say a bigger presence … but there is so much that we do together. It's very important that we are present and represented here, and that we have our friends and our allies here,” she said.

“We are not here to seek conflict. We are here to seek cooperation.”