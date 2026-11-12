Nvidia is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang: Report

Nvidia's board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (Nov 11), citing people familiar with the matter.

The board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future, the report added.

Earlier in the day, the New York Times reported that Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reports come days after Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, as Nvidia's board investigates whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Nvidia's shares were down about 8 per cent in after-hours trading.