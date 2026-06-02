Pay workers 'as much as possible': Nvidia's Jensen Huang

TAIPEI: Companies should pay workers "as much as possible", Nvidia boss Jensen Huang said on Tuesday (Jun 2) ahead of a trip to South Korea, where Samsung Electronics recently averted a strike by making an agreement on bonuses with its union.

Huang, head of the US artificial intelligence hardware giant that is the world's most valuable company, was asked about the Samsung dispute at a news conference in Taipei, where a major tech show is taking place this week.

"I'm not an expert in that area," he said. "I think people should be paid as much as possible. Ask my employees - literally, I do that."

"I pay my employees as much as I can," he added. "But that's just what I do. It doesn't make this right."

The AI boom has driven Nvidia's stock price up more than 1,170 per cent over the past five years, making many employees holding stock options millionaires practically overnight.