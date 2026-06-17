Oil drops below US$80 on US-Iran deal

Europe's main markets closed higher, while Asia ended mixed.



"Although the deal has not been formally signed, there already appears to be a peace dividend for markets," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading group XTB.



"We are seeing European markets play catch-up with the US, and this could continue, as some European indices remain below their pre-war levels," including London's FTSE 100 index, she added.



Tehran blockaded the strait after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28. Washington later halted shipping to and from Iranian ports.



Despite the fall-off in oil prices analysts warned that market conditions could remain tight for weeks or even months after the end of the conflict.



This week's focus is also on a wave of central bank decisions.



The US Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, kicked off his first meeting in charge of the central bank's rate-setting committee on Tuesday, with policymakers largely expected to keep rates steady as the war fallout ripples through the world's largest economy.



The Bank of England is also expected to stand pat.



The yen was little changed after the Bank of Japan on Tuesday raised interest rates to their highest level since 1995.



Elon Musk's SpaceX turned in another positive performance, ending up around five per cent after earlier soaring more than 17 per cent. The rally has lifted SpaceX above Amazon to the fifth largest company in the world by market value.