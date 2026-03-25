Oil prices jump as Trump's Iran claims raise doubts

Trump on Monday stepped back from his threat to attack energy sites, citing "very good" talks to end the war.

But, Tehran's parliamentary speaker said "no negotiations" were underway, insisting Trump was seeking "to manipulate the financial and oil markets".



And hours after Trump's apparent U-turn, Iranian media reported that Israeli-US strikes targeted two gas facilities and a pipeline.



"Markets (are) increasingly questioning the validity of Trump's claim of positive negotiations with Iran," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.



The economic impact of the war is also becoming clearer.



Business activity in the eurozone slowed significantly in March according to a closely watched survey published Tuesday, as the war sent energy prices surging and disrupted global supply chains.



The HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index registered a significantly lower figure of 50.5 for March, down from 51.9 in February. A reading above 50 indicates growth.



"The flash Eurozone PMI is ringing stagflation alarm bells as the war in the Middle East drives prices sharply higher while stifling growth," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which published the findings.