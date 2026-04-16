Pope Leo, in Cameroon, decries 'handful of tyrants' ravaging the world

BAMENDA: Pope Leo blasted leaders who spend billions on wars and said the world was "being ravaged by a handful of tyrants", in unusually forceful remarks in Cameroon on Thursday (Apr 16), days after US President Donald Trump attacked him on social media.

Leo, the first American pope, also decried leaders who used religious language to justify wars and urged a "decisive change of course" in a meeting in the biggest city in Cameroon's anglophone regions, where a simmering conflict going back nearly a decade has left thousands dead.

"The masters of war pretend not to know that it takes only a moment to destroy, yet often a lifetime is not enough to rebuild," the pontiff said.

"They turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found."

"A WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN"

Trump's attacks on Leo, first launched on the eve of the pope's ambitious four-country tour of Africa and repeated late Tuesday, have caused dismay in Africa, where more than a fifth of the world's Catholics live.

Leo, who kept a relatively low profile for most of his first year as leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church, has emerged as an outspoken critic of the war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide, said on Thursday that she stood with the pope in his "courageous call for a kingdom of peace".

Speaking in the anglophone city of Bamenda, the pontiff also sharply criticised leaders who invoked religious themes to justify wars.

"Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth," he said.

"It is a world turned upside down, an exploitation of God’s creation that must be denounced and rejected by every honest conscience."

The pope made similar remarks last month, saying God rejected prayers from leaders with "hands full of blood", in comments widely interpreted as aimed at US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has invoked Christian language to justify the Iran war.

Trump began his criticism of Leo on Sunday, when he called the pope "weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy" in a post on Truth Social.

The US president attacked Leo again on social media late on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Trump posted an image of Jesus embracing Trump, after an earlier image he posted that portrayed him as a Jesus-like figure, prompting widespread criticism.

Leo told Reuters on Monday that he would not stop speaking out about the Iran war and has avoided responding to Trump directly since then.