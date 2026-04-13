'I have no fear of the Trump administration': Pope Leo says will continue to speak out against war

ABOARD PAPAL PLANE: Pope Leo said on Monday (Apr 13) that he plans to continue speaking out against war after US President Donald Trump's direct attack on the leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church, adding that he does not fear the Trump administration.

In comments aboard the papal flight to Algiers, where the first US pope is starting a 10-day tour to four African countries, the pontiff also said the Christian message was being "abused".

"I don't want to get into a debate with him," Pope Leo told Reuters as he greeted journalists on the plane. "I don't think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing."

"I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems," he said, speaking in English.