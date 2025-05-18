Pope Leo to formally take charge of Catholic Church at inaugural Mass

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV will formally take up his role as leader of the global Catholic Church on Sunday (May 18), with a Mass in St Peter's Square that will draw tens of thousands of well-wishers, including dozens of world leaders and European royalty.

Crowds are expected to cram the Square and surrounding streets in Rome for the formal celebration, which starts at 10am and includes the first ride in the white popemobile by Pope Leo, the first pope from the United States.

Born in Chicago, the 69-year-old pontiff spent many years as a missionary in Peru and also has Peruvian citizenship, meaning he is also the first pope from that South American nation.

Robert Prevost, a relative unknown on the world stage who only became a cardinal two years ago, was elected pope on May 8 after a short conclave of cardinals that lasted barely 24 hours.

He replaces Pope Francis, from Argentina, who died on Apr 21 after leading the Church for 12 often turbulent years during which he battled with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.