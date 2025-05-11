Pope Leo XIV appeals for 'no more war' in first Sunday message

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV appealed to the world's major powers for "no more war" in his first Sunday (May 11) message to crowds in St Peter's Square since his election as pontiff.

The new pope, elected on May 8, called for an "authentic and lasting peace" in Ukraine, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of all Israeli hostages held by militant group Hamas.

Speaking in fluent Italian, Leo also welcomed the recent fragile ceasefire between India and Pakistan, negotiated overnight, and said he was praying to God to grant the world the "miracle of peace".

"No more war!" the pope said, repeating a frequent call of the late Pope Francis and noting the recent 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, in which some 60 million people were killed.

Leo said today's world was living through "the dramatic scenario of a Third World War being fought piecemeal", again repeating a phrase coined by Francis.

Tens of thousands of people in St Peter's Square and on the Via della Conciliazione leading to the Vatican broke into applause at the call for peace on what was a joyous occasion despite Leo's solemn message.