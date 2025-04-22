Cardinals to meet after death of Pope Francis, plan for funeral

VATICAN CITY: Cardinals were due to meet on Tuesday (Apr 22) to plan Pope Francis' funeral, which leaders from around the world will attend ahead of a conclave next month to elect a new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Francis, 88, died unexpectedly on Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican said, ending an often turbulent reign in which he repeatedly clashed with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.

The pontiff spent five weeks in hospital earlier this year for double pneumonia. But he returned to his Vatican home almost a month ago and had seemed to be recovering, appearing in St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.

His sudden death set in motion ancient rituals, as the 1.4-billion-member Church started the transition from one pope to another, including the breaking of the pope's "Fisherman's Ring" and lead seal so they cannot be used by anyone else.

"We want to thank the Lord for the gifts he has given to the whole Church with the apostolic ministry of Pope Francis, a pilgrim of hope," said Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, who led prayers in St. Peter's Square on Monday evening.

All cardinals currently in Rome have been invited to gather in the Vatican at 7am GMT (3pm, Singapore time), where they were expected to make funeral plans.

US President Donald Trump, who clashed repeatedly with the pope about immigration, said he and his wife would fly to Rome for the event. Among other heads of state set to attend were Javier Milei, president of Francis' native Argentina.